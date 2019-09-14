Regime and Russian fire killed at least six civilians in northwestern Syria's Idlib province, a war monitor said Saturday, two weeks after Moscow declared a ceasefire in the region.

The truce, which brought a halt to four months of devastating bombardment on Idlib province by the regime and its ally Russia, had largely held apart from sporadic artillery fire and air strikes.

But on Tuesday, Russia carried out its first air strikes in the area since the ceasefire began, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

On Friday, regime rocket fire on the towns of Maaret Al Numan and Kafranbel in southern Idlib province killed five civilians including a child, the Observatory said.

A sixth civilian was killed in a Russian air strike in the rural west of the province, it added.

That brought to 11 the number killed since the ceasefire came into effect, according to the Britain-based monitor, which has a network of contacts across the war-torn country.