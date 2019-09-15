A top United Auto Workers official said the union and General Motors are far apart on major issues, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early as Sunday night.

The union, in letters to members and GM Saturday, said it will let its four-year contract with the company expire just before midnight. But workers are to report to their jobs if they're scheduled to work on Sunday.

Just what the union will do after that will be decided in meetings scheduled for Sunday morning in Detroit.

"If they're not extending the agreement, then that would leave them open to strike," said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank. "They can strike once the contract has expired."

The letters are designed to turn up the pressure on GM negotiators as the contract expiration deadline approaches at 11:59 pm on Saturday.

"While we are fighting for better wages, affordable quality health care, and job security, GM refuses to put hard working Americans ahead of their record profits of $35 billion in North America over the last three years," union vice president Terry Dittes said in a statement. "We are united in our efforts to get an agreement our members and their families deserve."

But GM, in a statement on Saturday night, still held out hope for an agreement, saying it continues to work on solutions to difficult challenges.