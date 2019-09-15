Two anti-establishment candidates in Tunisia's divisive election claimed on Sunday to have won through to a runoff, hours after polling closed in the country's second free presidential poll since the 2011 Arab Spring.

In a sign of voter apathy, especially among the young, turnout was reported by the elections commission (ISIE) to be 45 percent, down from 64 percent recorded in a first round in 2014.

Kais Saied, a 61-year-old law professor and expert on constitutional affairs who ran as an independent, claimed to be in pole position.

He finished "first in the first round," he said, citing exit polls ahead of preliminary results expected to be announced on Tuesday.

"My win brings a big responsibility to change frustration to hope... it is a new step in Tunisian history... it is like a new revolution," said Saied to a local radio station on Sunday.

There was also an upbeat atmosphere at the party headquarters of jailed media mogul Nabil Karoui, behind bars due to a money-laundering probe, as hundreds of supporters celebrated after he also claimed to have reached the second round.

Other prominent candidates in the first round included Abdelfattah Mourou, heading the first-time bid for Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha, and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

The low turnout will be seen as a blow in the young countries path towards democracy with many becoming disillusioned with the slow pace of change in the country.

Official results are expected on Tuesday.

Personality clashes