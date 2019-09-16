Oil prices saw a record surge Monday after attacks on two Saudi facilities slashed output in the world's top producer by half, fuelling fresh geopolitical fears as Donald Trump blamed Iran and raised the possibility of a military strike on the country.

Brent futures surged $12 in the first few minutes of business – the most in dollar terms since they were launched in 1988 and representing a jump of nearly 20 percent – while WTI jumped more than $8, or 15 percent.

Both contracts pared the gains but were both still more than 10 percent up.

The attack by Tehran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is bogged down in a five-year war, hit two sites owned by state-run giant Aramco and effectively shut down six percent of the global oil supply.