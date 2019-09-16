Yale University has launched a probe into the cancellation of a course on democratic dissent at its Singapore campus in what one activist described as the "irony of a liberal arts college in an authoritarian state."

Yale-NUS College, a partnership with the National University of Singapore, cancelled the "Dialogue and Dissent in Singapore" programme last week, two weeks before it was scheduled to start.

A summary of the programme archived online said students would learn about democratic dissent from interactions with artists, filmmakers and journalists in the city-state.

It also included a visit to Speaker's Corner, the only outdoor area where citizens can hold demonstrations without a police permit and a screening of a film about Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong, according to playwright Alfian Saat, who co-led the project.

Yale president Peter Salovey said in a press release on Saturday that he had expressed his concern to the president of the college.

"In founding and working with our Singaporean colleagues on Yale-NUS, Yale has insisted on the values of academic freedom and open inquiry, which have been central to the college and have inspired outstanding work by faculty, students, and staff," he said.

"Any action that might threaten these values is of serious concern, and we at Yale need to gain a better understanding of this decision."