Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir - The Indian government has launched an advertising campaign in the disputed Kashmir region aimed at convincing residents of the supposed merits of its decision to revoke Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Over the past few weeks, adverts have occupied full pages in leading local newspapers, telling Kashmiris that they have nothing to fear from the changes.

In early August, India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government scrapped a decades-old clause that provided Kashmiris with a level of ostensible autonomy, and protected the demographic make-up of the majority-Muslim Himalayan state.

One advert plastered across the front pages of newspapers reads: “How will Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh benefit?”

“In recent weeks...important decisions have been taken regarding Jammu and Kashmir,” the advert says, adding: “Article 370 and 35 A have been abrogated or substantially modified and other important changes have been made. How will these changes benefit the common man? What advantages will accrue to the region?”

The campaign comes as India has implemented a severe crackdown on Kashmir by cutting off communications networks, such as phone lines and the internet, and restricting travel.

Political leaders, including pro-Indian Kashmiris such as former chief minister and MP Farook Abdullah, have been put under house arrest or otherwise detained.

Despite its repression of ordinary life in Kashmir, the Indian government insists its actions will bring “prosperity to the region”.

‘Increased land prices’

The purported benefits, according to the Indian government, include an increase in land prices for “those who wish to sell their land”.

“Land rates all over the country have increased manifold while rate in J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) have not increased much. This will change in the days to come,” one advertisement said.

Prior to the Indian government’s decision to revoke constitutional protections for Kashmiris, mainland Indians were not allowed to purchase land in the disputed territory.

August’s decision paves the way for both private and commercial entities to buy up land. Officials claim this would help develop the region.

The adverts say the previous constitutional clauses, meant development was “severely constrained” and as a result “no large industries developed in the state”.

“Removal of restrictions will encourage industry and private investment,” an advert says, adding: “This will spur growth and employment leading to prosperity for all. Industrialization (sic) of the state will multiply job opportunities for local youth.”

The purported benefits also extend to the tourism and education sectors, with the adverts declaring that the “tourism potential of the entire region is immense” and insisting that “film shootings, adventure-tourism [and] religious tourism” will grow.