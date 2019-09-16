Tunisian voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president after the death of late president Beji Caid Essebsi at the age of 92 in July.

There were 24 candidates after two withdrew at the last minute and according to exit polls, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed of the Long Live Tunisia party did not seem to qualify for the runoff. Neither did Abdelfattah Mourou from the Ennahda party.

Essebsi, Tunisia’s first democratically elected president, came to power after the Tunisian Revolution, which was the culmination of months of protests against former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in January 2011.

On Sunday, about 45 percent of seven million eligible voters showed up to vote, according to the Associated Press.

In order to win Tunisia’s presidential election, a candidate must get more than 50 percent of the votes – a scenario that in this case analysts don’t see as being very likely. With all candidates probably falling under the 50% minimum, a runoff election with the top two candidates seems to be on the cards.

Two of the candidates are already claiming they will make it to the second round in October ahead of the results of the election on September 15. They are Kais Saied, a law professor, and Nabil Karoui, a media mogul that has been detained due to a money laundering and tax evasion investigation.

Kais Saied: the scholar

While official results will not be announced until Tuesday, according to projections by the polling firm Sigma Conseil, Kais Saied is leading the race.

Saied is a 61-year-old law professor and an expert on constitutional affairs. He seems to have received 19.5 percent of the votes. He is not affiliated with any party and is running as an independent candidate.

“My win brings a big responsibility to change frustration to hope … it is a new step in Tunisian history … it is like a new revolution,” Saied told a Tunisian radio station on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.