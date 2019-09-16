Five people were remanded in custody over last week's PKK terror attack in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province in which seven civilians were killed, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

Among those remanded was a local mayor from the Peoples' Democratic Party (or HDP), a party known for ties with terror group PKK.

In addition to Mehmet Fatih Tas, the mayor of Kulp, other top officials in the town were remanded over the deadly attack, including Fatma Ay, his so-called "co-mayor."

The terror attack in Kulp last Thursday targeting villagers on their way to collect firewood also wounded 10 people.