US President Donald Trump rejected Democrats' calls for impeaching Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday after a new report involving sexual misconduct allegations, encouraging Kavanaugh to sue for libel and suggesting the Justice Department could "rescue" him.

The article made waves when it was published over the weekend, re-examining sexual assault allegations aired last year at Kavanaugh's polarising Senate confirmation hearing.

The article dealt mainly with one of his accusers, Deborah Ramirez, who alleged that Kavanaugh waved his penis in her face at a drunken dormitory party when both were students at Yale.

But it also included a previously unreported account by a Yale classmate who said he saw Kavanaugh expose himself to a different female student at another party.

The report triggered a fierce reaction, including from several Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls who called for a new investigation, or even impeachment.

On Monday, The Times said its story failed to include key details: that the alleged victim in the new account declined to be interviewed and "friends say she does not recall the episode."

"That information has been added to the article," the Times said in an editor's note.

Trump seized on the change to launch a full-throated attack on the Times, urging Kavanaugh to sue for libel and suggesting the Justice Department "come to his rescue."

'Assaulted by lies'

"DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY," Trump tweeted. "They are looking to destroy, and influence his opinions - but played the game badly. They should be sued!"

Trump accused the media of working in lockstep "with their partner," the Democrats.