Remembering the Sabra and Shatila massacres
WORLD
5 MIN READ
Remembering the Sabra and Shatila massacresAround 3,500 Palestinians were killed in a massacre perpetrated by a Lebanese Maronite Christian militia allied to Israel.
A Palestinian woman screams at a Swedish United Nations officer Sunday September 19, 1982 in the Sabra PLO Camp in Beirut, Lebanon. The officer drove through the camp observing the bodies of those killed by Christian Militiamen on Friday and Saturday. The women wanted to know why the United Nations did not prevent the massacre. The officer spoke briefly with camp residents before leaving the area. (AP Photo/Bill Foley) / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
September 17, 2019

For three days between September 16th and 18th 1982, Lebanese militiamen from the Christian Phalangist movement embarked in an orgy of rape, murder, and mutilation in the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila in Beirut.

They did so in territory controlled by the Israeli army and with the knowledge of Israeli soldiers stationed little more than a few hundred feet away.

The massacre, which the UN General Assembly declared an ‘act of genocide’, happened in the midst of the Lebanese Civil War, a conflict that consumed the small Mediterranean state from 1975 to 1990.

Despite frequently shifting alliances and internal conflicts, the war pitted largely Muslim and leftist factions, allied to Palestinians, against predominantly Maronite Christian militias, that included the Phalangists, who were allied to Israel.

In June 1982, the Israeli army launched its second invasion of Lebanon in four years with the aim of stamping out fighters loyal to the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO).

That was also then-Israeli Defence Minister Ariel Sharon’s pretext for allowing Phalangist fighters into the camps.

But it was not fighters the militiamen hunted, instead, it was every Palestinian in sight; the old and young, men and women. 

Pictures of the aftermath of the massacre show the bloated bodies of men and women piled on top of one another against walls, and the bloodied corpses of children lying face down in rubble.

One survivor, named Maher described the killing of his family in a 2003 Al Jazeera article. He recalled Phalangists banging on the door to his family home and lobbing a bomb inside when they opened it.

Maher, who was hiding in the bathroom, said a small child survived the explosion.

RECOMMENDED

“Shadya was trying to crawl towards me. 

She was looking at me and screaming and saying, ‘dada’. When they saw her still moving, they shot her in the head.”

“She slumped over between her dead father and mother, who had been injured, but not killed.”

Despite knowledge of the ongoing massacre, Israeli forces did nothing to intervene, as they were obliged to do under international law for a population under their control.

Up to 3,500 people are believed to have lost their lives in the massacre.

The killings caused global outrage, including in Israel where hundreds of thousands took to the streets demanding to know the extent to which the Israeli’s military had colluded with those who carried out the atrocity.

Established in response to the protests, the Kahan Commission found Sharon and several Israeli military officers personally responsible for the massacre.

Sharon paid for his role with his job, resigning under pressure after the commission recommended he step down despite initial refusal.

The episode did not harm his long term political prospects, however. He became leader of the right-wing Likud party in 2000 and Israeli prime minister from 2001 until 2006. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests