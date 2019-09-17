Turkey's largest aerospace and technology event Teknofest kicked off in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The six-day festival, jointly organised by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and Industry and Technology Ministry, is being held at Istanbul Ataturk Airport.

"This event widens Turkish youth's horizon and sets new goals for them," Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said, addressing the opening ceremony.

Young people would design cutting edge planes, smart cities and spacecraft in the future, he said.

Selcuk Bayraktar, the chairman of T3, said Turkey saw several developments in many areas and Teknofest Istanbul is the place to show them.

This year, 50,000 competitors from 122 countries will join contests in 19 fields during the event, he said.