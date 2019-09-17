The world was shocked this weekend as a major attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil facilities in Khurais and Abqaiq led to a daily loss of 5.7 million barrels of crude – the equivalent of 5 percent of the global crude supply.

Crude prices spiked to 30-year highs in the in early hours of trading on Monday, with the international benchmark, Brent crude oil, trading as high as $71.95 a barrel (near 20 percent increase) and the US West Texas Intermediate peaking as high as $63.34 a barrel (over 15 percent increase) before settling at lower prices.

Soon after the strikes that disrupted the Saudi oil supply by over 50 percent, the Houthis in Yemen—who have been fighting the Saudi-led coalition for the five years—claimed responsibility for the attacks.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rushed to blame Iran for the attacks without providing any evidence, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif rejected the allegations on Twitter saying that Pompeo’s failed “max pressure” is turning to “max deceit.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi also reacted to Pompeo’s comments saying that “such fruitless and blind accusations and remarks are incomprehensible and meaningless.”

In Iran, Saturday’s attack—which according to Bloomberg is considered the largest disruption to global crude supply in history—made headlines in nearly all major newspapers and news agencies.

Most Iranian media covered the details of the damage and international reactions to the attacks and some described it as a turning point in the fate of the five-years long Saudi war in Yemen. Others praised the growing military power of the 'resistance movements' across Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

Kayhan, known as the most conservative Iranian newspaper close to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, dedicated its top story to the Aramco attacks with the headline: "The Saudi Backbone Broke". It added that attacks by the Houthis will not only increase the price of oil but will pose a major challenge to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's 'Vision 2030' which contains a plan to publicly list the company.

JavanDaily, another ultraconservative newspaper in Iran dedicated its front page to the attacks which it said has put the White House in “turmoil”. According to Javan, attempts by US officials like Secretary Mike Pompeo, who have accused Iran of the attack against Saudi oil facilities, are in fact, a clear indication of the “risk” the attacks have posed to “US interests, let alone Saudi interests.”