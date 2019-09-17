The explosions were loud and the blaze lit the night sky when Saudi Arabia’s energy installations were hit at two separate locations on September 14.

The air attack on an oil processing plant and a crude producing field in the country’s east has raised questions about Riyadh’s defence preparedness despite being among the world's top four military spenders for years.

Experts say cruise missiles based on Iranian technology were most probably used but it’s too early to say who pulled the trigger.

The United States, Saudi Arabia’s key ally and largest arms supplier, says the attacks were launched from Iran, which denies its involvement.

“A lot of what Saudi Arabia buys doesn’t provide defence against these sort of attacks. It has a lot of battle tanks, helicopters and jets. But they are not effective against such incoming missiles,” says Dr Mauro Gilli, a senior researcher at the Center for Security Studies in Zurich.

The American-made Patriot defence system used by Saudi Arabia to protect its borders and key installations hasn’t been effective in shooting down terrain-hugging cruise missiles.

That’s because the surface-to-air Patriots were essentially designed to intercept ballistic missiles, which rocket into the Earth’s atmosphere before coming down to hit the intended target with an explosive payload.

“Cruise missiles can fly at a very low altitude and they are small, making them difficult to be detected,” says Gilli.

In the past couple of months, Houthi rebels in Yemen have succeeded in evading radars and hitting Saudi airports and oil pumping stations multiple times using drones and radar-evading cruise missiles.

The Houthis, who have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition since 2015, receive support from Iran. Many of their weapons such as the Al Quds missile is a rip-off of Iranian variants.

The recent attack has raised concern since it targeted the Abqaiq oil processing plant, the largest such facility in the world. A fire there had disrupted half of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports, unnerving the international oil market as the country alone meets more than five percent of the world’s demand.

Pitfalls of an asymmetric warfare

Can any air defence system stop all incoming rockets and drones? The answer is probably no, says Omar Lamrani, a weapons expert at Stratfor, a Texas-based think tank.

“Saudi Arabia has shot down many drones and missiles. But there are only so many of them that it can intercept with its air defence batteries,” he says, adding that the kingdom is a large country with a lot of airspace to safeguard.

There’s also an element of cost - even Saudi petrodollars can not afford to counter a significantly large number of indigenously developed low-cost drones. One Patriot missile costs at least a million dollars.

“Generally they fire two Patriot missiles to intercept a target. If let’s say, there are twenty incoming missiles (or drones) then you will rapidly exhaust your own missiles,” he says.

The ragtag Houthi militia has done exactly that in the past by using a swarm of drones to overwhelm and even take out Patriot batteries.