Only a day after Algerian protestors nearly stormed current Defence Minister and Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaid Salah's private residence, elections were announced by the interim president for December 12.

Feelings are mixed about the elections.

"I think too many people are seeing this as an immediate process. It's not. The next elected president may not be ideal, but if we could get Bouteflika to step down, we can get him to do what needs to be done too. This will take many, many years of reform. My only fear is that the public attention span may be exhausted well before that," says Zinou Idrisi, a law student in Setif, Algeria.

Bread and games

The older generation is more cynical.

“It’s not that simple. They could employ ‘Talhiyat al-Sha‘b’. It’s a classic counter-revolution move”, says an Algerian student based in Malaysia who requested to remain anonymous. ‘Talhiyat al-Sha‘b’’ literally means public distraction.

“Not too long ago,” he continues, “whenever the regime saw signs of public discontent, we’d suddenly find the gas stations ran out of diesel, or there was a major seizure of drugs and weapons. In one protest in Setif, just two years prior, everyone got text messages saying subsidised flour was being handed out on the other side of town. The protest broke up.”

Enough is enough

Weeks ago, Gaid Salah publicly declared that the demands of the protest movement were met. That he was able to make the statement without invoking popular wrath speaks much of the concessions he made, and even more of the entrenched power he still holds.

The attempt to storm his house comes days after he issued an ultimatum to the opposition and parliament following changes to election laws, while pushing for an early election.

"You are either clearly siding with Algeria or with its enemies," Gaid Salah said last week on national television. "Algeria will overcome the crisis and no one will be able to stop this."

Having styled himself as a saviour of the revolution, Gaid Salah has not stood in the way of change, for the most part, instead opting to take credit for protecting the people’s revolution.