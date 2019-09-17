Tunisia's electoral commission on Tuesday said law professor Kais Saied and detained media mogul Nabil Karoui won the most votes in Sunday's presidential election, beating major political leaders to advance to a second-round runoff.

The commission's announcement following a full count of votes confirmed exit polls released on Sunday evening and partial results issued throughout Monday.

Sunday's vote has been seen in Tunisia as a sharp rebuke of the established political forces that have dominated since the 2011 revolution, failing to address economic troubles that include high unemployment and inflation.

Saied took 18.4 percent of the votes and Karoui took 15.6 percent. Of the other 24 candidates, who included the prime minister, two former prime ministers, a former president and the defence minister, the Ennahda candidate Abdelfattah Mourou came in third with 12.9 percent.