WORLD
2 MIN READ
Spain to hold fresh elections in November
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his country needs to hold a new general election on November 10 after he was unable to win support from other parties for another term.
Spain to hold fresh elections in November
Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a news conference at the Moncloa Palace after a meeting with King Felipe in Madrid, Spain,. September 17, 2019. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 17, 2019

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday that Spain is "bound" to hold a repeat general election on November 10 after he was unable to win support from other parties to be sworn in for another term.

He was speaking shortly after Spain's King Felipe VI said he would not put forward a new candidate to seek the confidence of parliament to become prime minister since no party leader had enough support.

The king said in a statement that none of the political leaders he met with over the past two days had enough support to secure a parliamentary majority.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists won an April general election but only secured 123 of the parliament's 350 seats. That left him dependent on support from other parties in Spain's deeply fragmented parliament to be confirmed premier for another term.

RECOMMENDED

But his talks with other parties to try to win their support have so far been fruitless and if the assembly does not confirm Sanchez by Monday, fresh elections will automatically be called for November 10 — the country's fourth polls in four years.

Spain, the eurozone's fourth-largest economy, has been gripped by political instability since the December 2015 elections ended the traditional two-party system with the emergence of far-left group Podemos and the business-friendly Ciudadanos.

And the rise of far-right upstart Vox, which entered parliament following April's election, has further complicated the political picture.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area