Mexican forensics experts have found at least 29 bodies stuffed in 119 plastic bags that were dumped in the bottom of a well outside the western city of Guadalajara, officials said on Tuesday.

"We have 13 complete corpses and 16 incomplete, for a total of 29 bodies," said Gerardo Solis, chief prosecutor for the state of Jalisco, which has been hit by a wave of violence in recent years driven by drug cartel turf wars.

Officials told a news conference the total could rise as experts continue analysing the remains.

Mass grave

Experts have been working to establish how many victims are in the mass grave since it was discovered earlier this month in a remote area known as La Primavera, about a 45-minute drive outside Guadalajara, Mexico's second city.

"Different body parts are being examined by forensic anthropologists and analysts to determine to what extent the number is going to increase," said the state's special prosecutor for missing persons cases, Blanca Trujillo.

Twenty-seven of the victims are men and two are women, Trujillo said.

Authorities have so far identified four of them.

All four had been reported missing by their families. Three had criminal records, Trujillo said.