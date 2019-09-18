WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN extends Afghan mission after China withdraws veto threat
China had wielded its threat of veto, calling for the resolution to include a reference to President Xi's effort to reinvent the ancient Silk Road connecting Asia with Europe and Africa through massive investments in maritime, road and rail projects.
UN extends Afghan mission after China withdraws veto threat
U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan Aug. 7, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
September 18, 2019

The UN Security Council on Tuesday unanimously extended its mission in Afghanistan after China withdrew its threat of a veto if the text did not mention Beijing's "Belt and Road" trade initiative.

For 15 days China had wielded its threat, calling for the resolution to include a reference to President Xi Jinping's effort to reinvent the ancient Silk Road connecting Asia with Europe and Africa through massive investments in maritime, road and rail projects.

Chinese banks would provide hundreds of billions of dollars in financing for the initiative, which the United States views with suspicion as a means of expanding Chinese hegemony.

Beijing's partners often found incomprehensible the Chinese position when the Council's aim was to renew support for Afghanistan, where Taliban suicide bombers on Tuesday killed at least 48 people and warned of more violence before a presidential election on September 28.

Among its duties, the UN's Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), established in 2002, supports the government as well as the peace and reconciliation process, promotion of human rights, and encourages regional cooperation.

RECOMMENDED

The Council extended the mission for one year with a compromise text, negotiated by Germany and Indonesia, that did not mention the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) but refers to promotion of "regional cooperation and connectivity," a term Beijing clung to, according to a diplomat.

In the middle of a trade war with China, Washington had refused any mention of BRI in the resolution, and a majority of Council members supported the US stance.

The adopted resolution asks UNAMA to support "in close consultation and coordination with the Government of Afghanistan, the organisation of future timely, credible, transparent, and inclusive Afghan elections, including the presidential elections scheduled for 28 September 2019."

It further calls for working "closely with the election management bodies on and after election day, supporting them to deliver a robust and transparent results management process."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area