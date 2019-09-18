Hong Kong's anti-Beijing activists urged members of the US Congress on Tuesday to pass legislation to combat alleged human rights abuses in the city, rejecting any suggestion that such a move would be inappropriate US involvement in another country's affairs.

"This is not a plea for so-called foreign interference. This is a plea for democracy," singer and activist Denise Ho told a hearing of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

The panel of witnesses also urged members of the commission, which includes senators and members of the House of Representatives from both parties, to take actions that might affect Hong Kong's economy.

"Beijing should not have it both ways, reaping all the economic benefits of Hong Kong's standing in the world while eradicating our sociopolitical identity" said Joshua Wong, secretary-general of Hong Kong's Demosisto party and leader of the Umbrella Movement.

Members of Congress at the hearing also pushed for a look at Hong Kong's special trade status.

"The United States and other nations have options precisely because Beijing benefits from Hong Kong's special status — a special status which has made Hong Kong an international financial centre built on the promises that China made to the world with regards to Hong Kong, which they seek to break," said Senator Marco Rubio, the Republican co-chairman of the commission.

"The heart of the discontent is that Hong Kong's political leaders do not represent and are not accountable to the people. Instead, Hong Kong's leaders are beholden to the Chinese government," said Democratic Representative from Massachusetts James McGovern.

'One country, two systems'

The former British colony has been rocked by more than three months of sometimes violent clashes, with demonstrators angry over what they see as creeping interference by Beijing in Hong Kong's affairs, despite a promise of autonomy.

Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula that guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent legal system.