WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey sets up library for underprivileged children in Pakistan's Karachi
The library has been established at Idara Al Khair school in the area of New Karachi Town and will be inaugurated on September 23.
Turkey sets up library for underprivileged children in Pakistan's Karachi
TIKA or Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency funded a library in Karachi for children deprived of basic educational facilities.
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
September 18, 2019

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has set up a school library for underprivileged children in an underdeveloped area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi.

The library has been established at the Idara Al Khair school in Karachi suburb New Karachi Town and will be inaugurated on September 23, according to a TIKA statement. TIKA comes under the Turkish government and assists it in development endeavours abroad. 

The library was nothing but walls three months ago when TIKA visited this campus of Al-Khair Welfare Society. The school could not afford a library earlier. 

About 1,200 students studying in the school will benefit from the facility, including more than 3,000 students from other campuses.

RECOMMENDED

Soon after the approval of the project from TIKA head office, the construction work started, turning bricks into a colourful, well-designed children’s library. 

TIKA funded the construction, provision of furniture and books, the statement added. The development organisation also donated a projector. 

Idara Al Khair's library is the first facility of its kind in the area. 

TIKA is involved in several social uplift projects across Pakistan and also provides scholarships to students in the country.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area