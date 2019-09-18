The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has set up a school library for underprivileged children in an underdeveloped area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi.

The library has been established at the Idara Al Khair school in Karachi suburb New Karachi Town and will be inaugurated on September 23, according to a TIKA statement. TIKA comes under the Turkish government and assists it in development endeavours abroad.

The library was nothing but walls three months ago when TIKA visited this campus of Al-Khair Welfare Society. The school could not afford a library earlier.

About 1,200 students studying in the school will benefit from the facility, including more than 3,000 students from other campuses.