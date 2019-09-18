TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to initiate own plans if safe zone deal fails
President Erdogan said up to 3 million Syrians in Turkey and Europe can be resettled in northern Syria safe zone if established.
Turkey to initiate own plans if safe zone deal fails
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the opening ceremony of 2019-2020 academic year for higher education at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in Ankara, Turkey on September 18, 2019. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 18, 2019

Ankara will initiate its own plans in two weeks if no results come from Turkey-US safe zone deal, the Turkish president said on Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks came at the opening ceremony for the 2019-2020 academic higher education year at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in the capital.

Referring to how an agreement between Turkey and the US on the establishment of a Syrian safe zone could enable displaced Syrians to return, Erdogan, said: "Two or three million Syrian refugees in Turkey and Europe can be resettled in the safe zone east of Euphrates in northern Syria."

Underlining Turkey's expectation for "more concrete support" from European countries on Syria's Idlib and the safe zone east of Euphrates, he said: "Turkey does not need words anymore."

RECOMMENDED

"Turkey is hosting an unprecedented 3.6 million refugees. Then, the West needs to do the same," Erdogan said and added: "Turkey can't shoulder the responsibility of 4 million Syrians if we do not keep peace in Idlib immediately."

On August 7, Turkish and the US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations centre.

Turkey has accused the US of dragging its feet and having a different concept for the safe zone.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area