A Muslim civil liberties group has published a report highlighting the alarming scale of anti-Muslim sentiment in the US.

The Council on American Islamic Relations reported more than 10,000 incidences of anti-Muslim bias had taken place between 2014 and June 2019, or 2,000 a year on average.

Incidents ranged from violent crimes, to employment discrimination and profiling by federal agencies.

The figure includes 1,164 anti-Muslim hate crimes, which included physical assaults, as well as property damage.

During the period covered, 506 incidents at mosques, of which 148 included damage or destruction of mosques through vandalism. This included the recent arson at a Diyanet mosque in Connecticut, which authorities concluded had been deliberately targeted.