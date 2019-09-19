WORLD
Turkic Council inaugurates office in Budapest
The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organisation aiming to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (third left) meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (second right), Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi after inauguration ceremony of Turkic Council office in Budapest, Hungary on September 19, 2019. / AA
By Emre İren, Ali Topchi
September 19, 2019

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) inaugurated an office in Budapest on Thursday in a ceremony attended by top diplomats from many Turkic nations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it is a proud occasion for the community of Turkic speaking nations.

"Within a decade of its establishment, the Turkic Council proved its importance as an effective international organisation and this family is growing," Cavusoglu said.

He said fields such as economy, trade, customs, information technologies, logistics, diaspora and education bring together Turkic states.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said his country has always worked for the cooperation of East and West.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Muhtar Tleuberdi, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov and Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev also attended the ceremony.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organisation aiming to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states.

Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, but Hungary obtained observer status in 2018.

Last week, Cavusoglu also announced that Uzbekistan applied to the Turkic Council for membership and Turkmenistan expressed its intention to be an observer state.

SOURCE:AA
