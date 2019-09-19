The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) inaugurated an office in Budapest on Thursday in a ceremony attended by top diplomats from many Turkic nations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it is a proud occasion for the community of Turkic speaking nations.

"Within a decade of its establishment, the Turkic Council proved its importance as an effective international organisation and this family is growing," Cavusoglu said.

He said fields such as economy, trade, customs, information technologies, logistics, diaspora and education bring together Turkic states.