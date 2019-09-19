In the last couple of months whenever Houthi rebels in Yemen have fired missiles or flown drones to hit oil installations and airports in Saudi Arabia, the blame has inevitably been pinned on Iran.

Indeed, Tehran has supplied weapons and assisted the militia with technology such as assembling drones and cruise missiles.

But experts say Iran's logistical support to the Houthis does not necessarily translate into Tehran having a complete sway over the actions of the armed militia that has been fighting a Saudi-led coalition since 2015.

“I will categorise Iranian-Houthi relationship as control slash collaboration,” says Ryan Bohl, a Middle East analyst at Stratfor, a think-tank. However, Iran is now trying to tilt that balance in its favor, he says.

The September 14th attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia has brought the Iran-Houthi ties into focus. The explosions, probably caused by cruise missiles, damaged Abqaiq, the world’s largest oil processing facility.

The Houthis, who have hit targets inside Saudi Arabia on multiple occasions, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“For the Yemeni group, higher level of access provided by Iran to its asymmetrical weaponry arsenal does per se increase the group’s capabilities of striking more critical infrastructure,” says Tamer Badawi, an Iran analyst.

In return, Tehran can ask the Houthis to strike certain targets and even offer advanced weaponry to make them do it, he says.

There are doubts if the cruise missiles or drones were launched from the Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen, which is hundreds of miles away from Saudi oil facilities, making a precision hit difficult.

Many experts on the Yemen conflict say it’s a farfetched assertion to say the Houthis are entirely dependent on Iran.

The perception that the two are linked by a common Islamic sect is not entirely correct either. The Houthis are Zaidi Shias who have beliefs distinct from the Shiism practiced in Iran.

Plausible deniability