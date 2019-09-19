For many of the children in Idlib’s camps for the displaced, the stretch of blue and white tents, hot dusty mud in summer and dank, cold puddles in winter, is all they know.

Families in Idlib have often suffered the upheaval of displacement multiple times.

At least 6.2 million families including 2.5 million children are now internally displaced in Syria, according to UNHCR.

They’ve ended up in camps at the edge of Idlib, as far as they can run, but not far enough to escape the fear of air strikes or the advance of the Syrian army.

Despite the falling bombs, children have still been attempting to go to school.

I watched during a visit to a makeshift school in Idlib’s Atmeh camp as classes were held for children of primary school age. After the lessons a young girl took my hand and read to me from the Koran as other young children gathered around.

She was keen to show her language skills and I was eager to listen.

Nearby a fighter from Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, stood watching us all, face covered, loitering with his gun.

Then as now, the question is what options there are for these children, caught quite literally in a no-man’s land.

An internationally designated terror group in control of much of the last major rebel held province on the one hand and a regime carrying out a deadly advance on the other is the situation facing these children as they grow up inside this protracted conflict.

Since April, the Syrian regime has launched a bombardment that’s estimated to have killed at least 800 people. A quarter of them children.

Schools are a target

Throughout the course of the war schools have been destroyed in airstrikes that are described as targeted attacks by many international aid agencies, which would be classed as a war crime.

As children around the world start a new school year, these attacks on schools have spiked in Idlib.

A school run by the NGO Syria Relief lies in ruins.

The wooden skeletons of school desks stand among the rubble.

The colour of a painted rainbow mural on one of the school walls cuts through the white dust coating the room. The aftermath of an airstrike.

A report by the charity details how, along with hospitals and aid facilities, schools are being deliberately targeted by the regime with four schools of 55 that are run by the charity recently destroyed.

“When areas are hit by conflict, children don’t go to school because they’re scared of dying," Charles Lawley from Syria Relief says.