Nigerian police investigating the murders of at least eight women lured to hotels in the southern city of Port Harcourt said they had arrested a suspect.

Five deaths in the last month have sparked fears of "serial killings" targetting suspected sex workers, and a wave of protests by women activists in the city, the capital of oil-rich Rivers State.

Officers have arrested a suspect who had made "useful confessions" and they were pursuing other accomplices, Rivers State police commissioner Mustapha Dandaura said in a statement late on Tuesday.

They suspected the murders were for ritual practices, he added.

"After the killings, a white cloth material is rolled on the victims' necks or waists. So, there is an element of cultism in all the killings in the hotels that have taken place," Dandaura said.

"The serial killer normally drugs his victims and thereafter, he strangles them," he added.