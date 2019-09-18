Sri Lanka will hold a presidential election on November 16, the elections office said Wednesday, amid calls for a strong leader to boost national security as the country recovers from deadly Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

The coordinated attacks on three churches and three tourist hotels by two local Muslim groups inspired by Daesh killed more than 260 people.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, two possible candidates, have been criticized for not heeding near-specific foreign intelligence ahead of the attacks.

Some 15.9 million people are eligible to vote in a country of 21 million people. The Elections Secretariat said nominations will be accepted on October 7. Under the law, the election must be held between November 8 and December 8.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the brother of former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa and a former defence official who played a major role in ending the country's 26-year civil war, has announced his candidacy, and the election is likely to decide his family's political future.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the once invincible strongman who hoped to rule Sri Lanka for life is constitutionally disqualified.

But he is aiming for a new bid for power by becoming prime minister under his brother and control the Parliament.

There is no clear rival for Gotabaya with the ruling United National Front facing an internal squabble between its leader Wickremesinghe and the charismatic Housing Minister Sajith Premadasa on who should be the presidential candidate.

Sirisena is eligible for a second term but has not announced his intention.

Anura Dissanayake, a Marxist leader, is being promoted by a group of university teachers and professionals as an alter native, but the main race is expected to be between Gotabaya and the UNF nominee.

Elected president for the first time in 2005, Mahinda Rajapaksa led a successful campaign to defeat the Tamil Tiger separatists, who were then a ruthless terrorist group. Gotabaya as a powerful defence bureaucrat played a key role in the war victory.