The United Nations Security Council [UNSC] is due to vote on Thursday on rival draft resolutions that call for a truce in northwest Syria after Russia and China put forward their own text in response to a proposal by Kuwait, Germany, and Belgium.

Experts from the council's 15 members have met three times to negotiate on the latest text drafted by Kuwait, Germany and Belgium last month. A resolution needs nine votes and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.

Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia wanted language to be included in the resolution that would exempt from the truce military offensives against armed groups blacklisted by the Security Council.

But the United States and others refused, diplomats said. The draft instead demands "member states ensure that all measures taken to counter-terrorism, including in Idlib Governorate, comply with their obligations under international law."

Several draft resolutions vetoed

Syria's northwest corner, including the Idlib region, is the last major chunk of territory still in rebel hands after more than eight years of war. In that time Russia has vetoed a dozen draft Security Council resolutions to protect its ally, Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Western states have accused Russian and Syrian regime forces of targeting civilians, a charge they deny. They say they are targeting militants including the Nusra Front, a militant group known today as Hayat Tahrir al Sham, which was linked to al Qaeda and controls much of northwest Syria.

Russia and China put forward their own UN text on Wednesday that "reaffirms that the cessation of hostilities shall not apply to military operations against individuals, groups, undertakings, and entities associated with terrorist groups, as designated by the Security Council." The text was seen by Reuters news agency.