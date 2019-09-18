Wildfires in Bolivia have razed more than four million hectares of forest and grassland since August, an NGO warned on Wednesday, as a state of emergency spread to the country's northeast.

The fires have torched some of the country's most environmentally sensitive areas for weeks, and the government of the northeastern department of Beni declared a red alert on Wednesday.

"The area burned in the department of Santa Cruz amounts to three million hectares," said the Friends of Nature Foundation (FAN), an environmental non-profit.

State of emergency declared

That represents nearly 75 percent of the total area affected by fires nationwide, which it put at 4.1 million hectares.

The FAN based its estimate on satellite images from NASA and the European Space Agency, as of September 15.

Beni is the second-worst affected area, with nearly 900,000 hectares destroyed so far by the fires, which continue to rage.