WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Rest in love', Tonga bids farewell to late PM Pohiva
Hundreds of mourners packed a church service and children held vigils on downtown streets as Tonga observed a national holiday to bid farewell to prime minister Akilisi Pohiva at a state funeral.
'Rest in love', Tonga bids farewell to late PM Pohiva
Mourners attend the funeral of Tonga's late prime minister, Akilisi Pohiva, in Nuku'alofa on September 19, 2019. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
September 19, 2019

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, Thursday as the Pacific kingdom bid farewell to prime minister Akilisi Pohiva, the pioneering democracy campaigner who died last week aged 78.

Tonga declared a public holiday and national day of mourning for Pohiva's state funeral, which saw members of the royal family join crowds packed into the city's Wesleyan Centenary Church.

Children in school uniforms waited patiently along the roadside to pay their respects as a hearse carrying Pohiva's flag-draped coffin passed by.

They were joined by adults wearing ta'ovala, the traditional Tongan straw mat wrapped around the waist, many carrying large pictures of the man who fought for decades to get them a vote.

Others bore signs honouring Pohiva, one reading "Rest in love PM, my hero".

Elder statesman of Pacific politics

RECOMMENDED

Pohiva, a former history teacher, began his push for democracy in the mid-1970s, when Tonga was an absolute monarchy dominated by the royal family and nobles.

He was elected to parliament in 1987 and in 2014 became the country's first popularly elected prime minister after reforms that gave ordinary voters more say in their government.

Regarded as the elder statesman of Pacific politics, Pohiva had suffered from ill health for years and died in Auckland last week after being airlifted from Tonga to receive treatment for pneumonia.

His body was flown back to Nuku'alofa this week and lay in state for two days before being buried at Telekava Cemetery after the service.

In Wellington, New Zealand's Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said Pohiva had been unwavering in his commitment to democracy, even when he was jailed for his beliefs.

"The part that I admired him for was his willingness to put it all on the line and sacrifice his career, his comfort – and dare I say his family's – for the great purpose of democracy," Peters said.

"Frankly, that makes him ... as much as anyone else I know in 50 years of observing Pacific politics, a stand-out personality."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area