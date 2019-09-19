Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, Thursday as the Pacific kingdom bid farewell to prime minister Akilisi Pohiva, the pioneering democracy campaigner who died last week aged 78.

Tonga declared a public holiday and national day of mourning for Pohiva's state funeral, which saw members of the royal family join crowds packed into the city's Wesleyan Centenary Church.

Children in school uniforms waited patiently along the roadside to pay their respects as a hearse carrying Pohiva's flag-draped coffin passed by.

They were joined by adults wearing ta'ovala, the traditional Tongan straw mat wrapped around the waist, many carrying large pictures of the man who fought for decades to get them a vote.

Others bore signs honouring Pohiva, one reading "Rest in love PM, my hero".

Elder statesman of Pacific politics