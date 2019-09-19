The unbeatable Israeli prime minister may have fought his last race. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Jewish state’s longest-serving leader, is fighting for his political life after failing to generate enough votes in Israel’s second election this year.

He could still survive and avoid imminent indictment on corruption charges – or launch another war in Gaza, a conflict he reportedly nearly initiated last week but was stopped by Israel’s Attorney General – though Netanyahu isn’t the only player in this drama.

I’ve long argued that Netanyahu isn’t the sole impediment to resolving the issue that consumes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the 52-year occupation of the Palestinian territories. Bibi is a symptom, not the disease.

To be sure, his 10-year rule has massively accelerated Israel’s embrace of authoritarian leaders around the world, a surging intelligence industry boosting autocrats and bringing far-right extremists into the heart of the Israeli state, some of whom openly support the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. Racism against Arabs is far more common in the public square, often led by Netanyahu himself.

Netanyahu’s defeat would be a welcome challenge to Israeli plans to begin illegally annexing Palestinians lands. As a leading Israeli peace activist told me after the election about the likely defeat of Netanyahu: “The [Israeli] republic is saved”.

And yet it’s hard to find much good news in the result, especially for the millions of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank who were denied the right to vote for Israeli leaders who rule over them.

The defeat of Netanyahu became the rallying cry for anybody who despised the direction the Jewish state had taken in the last decade. According to this argument, his defeat would restore Israel’s democratic credentials and perhaps even improve the country’s souring relationship with American Jewry (many of whom turned away from Israel because of Netanyahu’s extremism).

Unfortunately, this is an illusion that must be rejected because there are no major Israeli Jewish political players who have any interest in ending the longest occupation in modern times.

US Jews and other Jews in the Diaspora must not fall into the trap believing that the status-quo without Netanyahu is either sustainable or just.

Nonetheless, the Joint List, a coalition of Arab parties, scored particularly high at this election with its mostly Palestinian voters (Arab Israeli citizens) and yet virtually all mainstream Israeli political entities have expressed refusal to work with them to form a more inclusive Israeli society.

The reality on the ground for Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem has rarely been more hopeless with no positive political outcome on the horizon.