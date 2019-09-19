Benny Gantz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main opponent in the country's general election, said on Thursday he should be prime minister in a broad unity government.

Gantz spoke to journalists after Netanyahu called for them to join together in a unity government, as results from Tuesday's vote showed neither with an obvious path to form a majority coalition.

"The public voted clearly in favour of unity," Gantz said.

"Blue and White has at the time I am speaking won 33 seats, while Netanyahu has not obtained a sufficient majority to form a coalition as he hoped."

The leader of the right-wing Likud voiced disappointment at his election challenger's rejection of his offer to discuss forming an Israeli unity government but said he remained open to talks.

"I was surprised and disappointed by the fact that, as of now, Benny Gantz still refuses my call to meet," Netanyahu said on Twitter. "Gantz, my offer that the two of us meet stands. It's what the public expects of us."

Netanyahu had earlier called on Gantz to join him and his traditional allies in a unity government.

"Throughout the campaign, I called for a right-wing government, but unfortunately, the election results show that's not possible," Netanyahu said in a video statement. "Therefore, there is no choice but to form a broad unity government."

"We cannot and there is no reason to go to third elections," he said.

Netanyahu repeated the plea later on Thursday at a memorial for late former Israeli president Shimon Peres, where he and Gantz shook hands in their first public encounter since Tuesday's vote.

Israelis contend with prospect of third poll

Israelis were contending with the prospect of a third election on Thursday two days after an unprecedented repeat election left the country's two main political parties deadlocked.

While weeks of negotiations to form a coalition government lay ahead, conditions set by the parties could hobble the task within the allotted time, prompting a never-before held third election.

With nearly all votes counted on Thursday, the centrist Blue and White party stood at 33 seats in Israel's 120-seat parliament.

Netanyahu's conservative Likud stood at 31 seats.