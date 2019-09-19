A picture from a party in 2001 has landed Canadian Prime Minister in hot water just a month ahead of his country’s general election.

Justin Trudeau appeared in a photo of an Arabian Nights themed school party in mock eastern garb and blackface.

The Liberal Party leader, who heads one of the most diverse cabinets in the history of Canada, apologised in the immediate aftermath of the picture becoming published by Time Magazine.

“I shouldn’t have done it, I should have known better but I didn’t and I’m really sorry,” he told reporters.

The act of darkening a face to imitate people of colour has deep racist connotations but despite its odious origins many continue to do so - sometimes even defiantly.

In February, fashion label Gucci was heavily criticised for introducing an $890 sweater, which covered half the face and featured a thick red-lined opening around the mouth area resembling the lips on black golliwog dolls.

Each Christmas, international media attention turns to the Netherlands, where thousands of people paint their faces black while dressing up as Zwart Piet - One of Santa Claus’s black assistants.

Despite protest from black and anti-racist activists, many Dutch people defend the practice as a part of their culture and not something intended to hurt black people.