WORLD
4 MIN READ
Why are ‘blackface’ or ‘brownface’ considered so offensive?
Although Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised after his blackface picture from 2001, some anti-racist activists say such actions--unwittingly or not--are meant to assert "power and control" over people with darker skintones.
Why are ‘blackface’ or ‘brownface’ considered so offensive?
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and his wife, Brigitte Macron greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-7 summit before a dinner at the Lighthouse of Biarritz, France, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) / AP
By Shafik Mandhai
September 19, 2019

A picture from a party in 2001 has landed Canadian Prime Minister in hot water just a month ahead of his country’s general election.

Justin Trudeau appeared in a photo of an Arabian Nights themed school party in mock eastern garb and blackface.

The Liberal Party leader, who heads one of the most diverse cabinets in the history of Canada, apologised in the immediate aftermath of the picture becoming published by Time Magazine.

“I shouldn’t have done it, I should have known better but I didn’t and I’m really sorry,” he told reporters.

The act of darkening a face to imitate people of colour has deep racist connotations but despite its odious origins many continue to do so - sometimes even defiantly.

In February, fashion label Gucci was heavily criticised for introducing an $890 sweater, which covered half the face and featured a thick red-lined opening around the mouth area resembling the lips on black golliwog dolls.

Each Christmas, international media attention turns to the Netherlands, where thousands of people paint their faces black while dressing up as Zwart Piet - One of Santa Claus’s black assistants.

Despite protest from black and anti-racist activists, many Dutch people defend the practice as a part of their culture and not something intended to hurt black people.

RECOMMENDED

But just why is blackface so offensive?

“It’s an assertion of power and control,” Washington State University academic David Leonard told the History Channel during the Gucci controversy.

He explained further that: “It allows a society to routinely and historically imagine African Americans as not fully human. It serves to rationalize violence and Jim Crow segregation.”

The way of highlighting this purported lack of humanity was in exaggerating the physical characteristics of African-American people, such as their skin colour, lipsize, eye shape, etc, and also stereotypes about the way they conducted themselves, such as being intellectually slow and lazy with regard to work ethic.

The propagation of such attitudes and caricatures served the purpose of codifying white identity in opposition to the black other, according to the US National Museum for African American History and Culture.

Blackface is by no means exclusive to the West and variations are now common across the Middle East and South Asia, where it is also used to represent a caricature of those of African origin.

In 2018, a Kuwaiti show was criticised for portraying Sudanese people using non-Sudanese actors in blackface. 

While most of those who use blackface or brownface insist they never meant to offend or were unaware of the racist connotations, such controversies continue to rear their head regularly.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area