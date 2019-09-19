SANAA — Newsstand owners in the capital Sanaa say it's been over a year since they sold their last issue of the Yemen Observer, while others say the last issue was sold at the beginning of the year – but no one has been able to pinpoint an exact month.

"The last beacon of local English press has shutdown," said Hesham Al Kibsi, a journalist for the tri-weekly paper, stressing the shutdown will, "definitely leave a mark. It gradually began to shut down due to financial problems."

Al Kibsi, who joined the paper in 2010, said there were no more ads to sustain the cost of the paper, forcing the administration into radical fiscal consolidation in the early days of 2017.

The austerity measures began by cutting salaries in half, reducing the number of pages and issues per week before shutting down completely, according to Al Kibsi.

The Yemen Observer is considered an independent paper and became recognised for its (Pro-Saleh) coverage during the 2011 protest that toppled the late President Ali Abdullah Saleh. More recently, it was recognised for continuing to publish, somehow, despite Sanaa being under the control of Houthi rebels.

Getting the last print edition of the paper was very hard if not impossible with 80 percent of the staff having left the paper before the shutdown even though their names continued to appear in the masthead.

It's not clear if the paper paid its dues to staff, but Al Kibsi denies there were pending fees for any staff. "The paper is always serious about paying our due payments," Al Kibsi told TRT World.

"February was the last paycheck, and then the following month they managed to squeeze in some issues," he noted.

Another source who asked to remain anonymous—because she isn't authorised to speak to media—said there were only two issues in February, and the final one was in March, the source told TRT World.

Al Kibsi said he currently works as a freelance journalist, but some of the staff have been self-employed since the shutdown.

"I work as a taxi driver"

In July this year, Editor-in-Chief, Abdul Aziz Oudah confirmed the shutting of the paper, saying he is ready to comment on the reasons for the paper to unexpectedly shut down.

Oudah allowed us to visit the paper's office on Police College Street and when we arrived the bodyguard, Naser Mohammed, opened the door for us. There is a mosque to the east of the building, a school to the west, a two-story building inside its yard and a garage overlooking the street.

No staff was inside except Mohammed who said he joined the paper last January and since it ceased production he is guarding the office, stressing he has been unpaid since March.

"Currently, I work as a taxi driver," said the 22-year-old, whose taxi was parked outside the office. He was recently married and lives inside the office with his wife, hoping the paper will resume issuing soon.

Final issue

For the last two years before it shut down, it's been hard to find an issue of the only English newspaper in Yemen at newsstands except near Sanaa University or near the Old City of Sanaa.

The publisher, Faris Sanabani, who has close relations to the late President Ali Abdullah Saleh, as a press secretary of Saleh, founded it in 1996 with the statement: "To provide comprehensive, trustworthy and unbiased information of Yemeni affairs and to constantly improve the professionalism of our staff and their lives through the compound effect."

Though the paper was not issued regularly, it's unexpected disappearance, without bidding farewell, symbolised the deteriorating state of journalism in Yemen. An official at the paper said it could be resumed at any moment if the current financial crisis is lifted and the war ends.

In January the paper made a last-ditch attempt to kickstart itself by establishing an Arabic Edition to "gain more ads after it reached a point that it was able to issue one paper per week" one source told me.

In February, the paper notified readers in a post on its official Facebook page, publishing a screenshot of an issue from January.