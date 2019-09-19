Saudi Arabia and Iran have been engaged in brutal proxy warfare since 2011, beginning in Syria, followed by Yemen.

While the two sides had seemingly taken the decision that direct conflict is not in their interests, that’s all changed with what Saudi Arabia has alleged was an Iranian drone attack on a Saudi Aramco oil facility which forced nations around the world to resort to petroleum reserves as global supply took a hit.

Further escalation could possibly lead to military provocations by Iran in the region, catalysing a stronger Saudi response.

If war breaks out between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the winner will largely depend on how the war is fought.

Both countries are significantly different in terms of the size and the capabilities of their militaries. Iran has a much larger military, composed of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Artesh normal military; which feature distinct combined arms branches.

Its conventional military has an estimated 350,000-soldier complement, and is backed up by most of Iran’s advanced warfighting capabilities, including the air and navy branches. The IRGC, on the other hand, features a fighting force of 125,000; but specialises in asymmetric warfare, and mobilising regional partners through the minimal use of embedded commanders as far away as Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.

The IRGC also makes heavy use of unmanned aerial drones, and strategic missiles. It is distinctly known for its infamous Quds Force special operations division, who carry out the bulk of its foreign operations.

But Iran’s ability to fight a war has suffered due to heavy on-and-off sanctions since the 1980s, preventing it from acquiring foreign military technology and weapons; leaving its military outdated in many respects.

Iran’s defence budget totalled around $12.3 billion in 2016, and is meagre compared to Saudi Arabia’s defence spending which is considered one of the largest in the world at $69.4 billion in 2018. To this end, Iran’s defence technology is a step behind other states.

Its air force operates old platforms such as the F-5 and F-14 Tomcat variants, which have seen domestic development, but the air fleet struggles with extended tempos of operation. Iran’s armoured divisions feature an old mix of pre-1979 US tanks (M60A1) and old Soviet-era tanks (T-72) purchased from Russia after the fall of the USSR.

Because it has been unable to modernise its defence capacities, Iran has instead invested heavily in other fields; specifically, ballistic missiles.

These ballistic missiles, such as the Zulfiqar, with a 700 km range, and the Shahab-3, with a 1,600 km range are credible threats to strategic targets, cities and bases deep into Saudi Arabian territory.

The threat of the missiles is actualised strategically given the large stockpile they maintain of these missiles, allowing for a massed fire approach to any conflict that could seriously degrade an opponent’s ability to bring the battle to them before landing operations begin.

This was most recently seen in June 2017, when Iran fired six Zulfiqar missiles at the Daesh-held city Deir Ezzor, Syria, some 700 kilometres from launch pads in western Iran.

But Iran realises that hard deterrents aren’t enough to win wars. The IRGC has also invested heavily in less expensive platforms that can carry out asymmetrical warfare.

Aside from drone warfare, these include the IRGC Navy’s significant fleet of fast strike crafts, which vary in size and can deploy missiles, 107 mm rockets, or anti-ship cruise missiles. They most recently used to great effect in the Gulf tanker escalations between Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Along with a large stockpile of mines, the boats would serve as an effective buffer in the narrow Strait of Hormuz, which prevents strategic manoeuvring and limits the number of maritime adversaries that can operate effectively without providing a target-rich environment for Iranian coastal batteries and installations.

What about Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia features a smaller but better-armed military. Organisationally, its land, air, naval and strategic missile branches are controlled by one Ministry of Defence. When alongside its National Guard, Royal Guard, and Border Defence Force, Saudi Arabia’s military also boasts nearly 250,000 active personnel.

Saudi Arabia enjoys a better, stronger air force and relatively effective air defence network.

Its air force features several F-15C/D and F-15 Strike fighters, three squadrons of Tornado multirole fighters, and nearly 70 Eurofighter Typhoon fighters. It’s air defence forces are also significantly equipped, relying mainly on US Patriot batteries focused on strategic infrastructure, bases, and cities. Saudi Arabia has also exhibited signs of a growing missile stockpile.

Saudi missile forces are alleged to own dozens of older Chinese DF-3 liquid-fuelled medium-range missiles (4,000 to 4,988 km range), and possibly a number of solid-fuelled DF-21 medium-range missiles (1,689 km range).

Is hardware enough?

While military hardware and state-of-the-art technology can make all the difference, a conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran would be determined by geography and experience, the latter of which is critical to any professional army’s development.

Both countries have seen military action recently but in entirely different settings.