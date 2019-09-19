Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday slammed the expulsion by Washington of two members of its UN mission as "unjustified."

"We categorically reject the unjustified expulsion of two officials of the Permanent Mission of Cuba at the UN and the tightening of restrictions on movement for diplomats and their families," Rodriguez said on Twitter.

It came after the US ordered the members to leave after engaging in activities harmful to US national security, according to State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

"This is due to their attempts to conduct influence operations against the United States," the department said in a statement. "We take any and all attempts against the national security of the United States seriously, and will continue to investigate any additional personnel who may be manipulating their privileges of residence."