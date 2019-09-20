A PKK terror organisation-linked group has claimed responsibility for a fire at a polyurethane chemical factory in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul.

Calling itself "The United Revolutionary Movement of Peoples," the group said it had carried out the sabotage at the factory on September 18.

In the statement it published on a pro-PKK website, the group said that it had targeted the factory because it was producing chemicals, military camouflages and many other things that supported the Turkish government and the army.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The PKK is the parent organisation that goes by different names in different countries, such as the PJAK in Iran, PCDK in Iraq and the PYD in Syria.