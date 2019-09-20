WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two shootings in DC kill one, wound eight - police
The shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex near Columbia Heights Metro Station injured five. Three others were wounded in another shooting in northeast Washington.
Two shootings in DC kill one, wound eight - police
Rescue vehicles are seen following a shooting in Washington, DC, US on September 19, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. (CHRIS G COLLISON) / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
September 20, 2019

One man was killed and five other adults were wounded in a shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex near Columbia Heights Metro Station in the nation's capital, Police said.

Metropolitan police were searching for two men armed with a rifle seen at that Thursday night shooting scene in a largely residential part of the northwest Washington neighborhood, just off a busy commercial street.

Three others were wounded in another shooting in northeast Washington, although police didn't know if the two shootings were related, The Washington Post reported.

RECOMMENDED

Police said five victims in the Columbia Heights shooting were men and one was a woman.

In the other shooting later Thursday, two men and a woman were wounded, but an update on their conditions was not available early Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander