Most American presidents like to think that foreign policy is a deal-breaker at elections when, in reality, it isn’t. And yet Donald Trump is about to change that and make his own failed policies around the world centre stage, which could even cost him re-election if the events of the last few days in the Middle East are anything to go by.

There is no other way of interpreting the Saudi Aramco bombing as Trump’s Iran strategy being a colossal misjudgment and a total foreign policy failure. While some fret over John Bolton’s outing, others will see that since Trump backed away from retaliation over the US drone attack in the Strait of Hormuz, he clumsily signalled to Iran that he had no stomach for a war of any sorts.

With crippling sanctions having a real impact in Iran, oil sales at an all-time low and European Union countries who were signatories to the so-called ‘Iran deal’ scrambling to offer a cash package, Iran is in no mood now to look at alternative options to de-escalate the tensions.

In recent weeks it has seized tankers, its proxies have attacked western allies in the region, and since the debacle over Bolton, it has shifted gear again into overdrive on Trump.

Many Americans chose not to see the bigger picture of Iran striking back. Even US pundits don’t refer to Trump’s campaign to topple the regime with crippling sanctions - which have resulted in people dying in Iran due to an economy in a tailspin and western drugs spiralling – as a ‘war’. But that is what it is.

And so, to blame Bolton for clashing with the president over the Taliban meeting or putting the North Korean talks into a ‘Libya’ dimension – or for being too gung-ho on Tehran – is impervious to the reality in front of the Trump administration today.

The attacks on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil depot were not an accident or a random event. They are linked to Bolton’s departure and both Trump’s and Netanyahu’s re-elections.

The attacks are a culmination of a US decision to go to war with Tehran when Trump went ahead with the ‘secondary sanctions’ plan which has resulted in the local currency crashing, inflation soaring and an exodus of international companies from Iran.

What the oil field attack in Saudi Arabia represents is a typical reaction from Tehran which will undoubtedly continue with such strikes, which come with plausible deniability, on Saudi Arabia from now right up until the 2020 elections. No one has been able to prove that Iran was behind the attacks and the Iranian-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility.

Trump’s craven reaction to the drone attack in June made any possibility of talks with Iran impossible. Moving to negotiations would feed straight into the Iranian hardline narrative that a strategy employing precision strikes would have its desired impact on both Washington and the EU.

There are no options for Trump to strike Iran. And he has already shown that he can’t risk US body bags running up to his re-election bid.

The nightmare scenario for Trump now is that these drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and others are going to reach the radar screens of humble voters who are still angry that he has not brought US troops home from Afghanistan.

Whatever move he makes now will go badly for him. Sending more US troops to the Middle East - and risk a soldier being hit by just one of these drone attacks? Suicide. Hitting Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and starting Iraq War III? Ditto.