A Moscow court on Friday ordered the release of a jailed actor pending his appeal in a case that has sparked protests and a star-studded solidarity campaign.

The Moscow city court ruled that Pavel Ustinov, 23, should be freed on the condition he does not leave the capital, an AFP correspondent said.

Ustinov was this week sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for violence against police at an opposition protest, despite his insistence he was merely a passerby.

The conviction sparked a major solidarity campaign, with supporters from film stars to teachers to priests, and saw hundreds of people stage protests outside President Vladimir Putin's administration.

Following the campaign, prosecutors ⁠— who had asked the court to jail the actor for six years ⁠— on Thursday sought Ustinov's release pending his appeal.

Why released?

The prosecution said at the hearing on Friday that the judge had not previously taken into consideration Ustinov's good conduct and the fact that he had several siblings, among other factors.

Ustinov said, addressing the court by video link, that he did not plan to "flee or threaten anyone."

Ustinov's family thanked all those who helped win her son's release.

"This is a victory of all of us," his mother, Tatyana Ustinova, told reporters.