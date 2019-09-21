Organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest said on Saturday they had fined Iceland after the band it entered displayed scarves with Palestinian flags during the contest's final in Israel.

Iceland's group Hatari brandished scarves with Palestinian flags when the final results were being announced at the end of the event, which was held last May in Tel Aviv.

Contest organisers from the European Broadcasting Union said Saturday in a statement that the gesture infringed upon their rules banning political gestures.

They declined to say how much they had fined Iceland's public broadcaster, but said it was "in line with the rules of the competition." The fine had also been upheld following an appeal, it said.

Hatari is known for their opposition to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.