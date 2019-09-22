TÜRKİYE
Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations
Turkish President Erdogan and US President Trump also discussed bilateral ties and regional issues over the phone.
Turkey's President Erdogan (L) also wished a happy new year to the US President and the American people. (AA Archive) / AA Archive
By Sara Hassan
September 22, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Erdogan and Trump spoke over the phone, according to a statement by the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications. 

The phone call came after Erdogan arrived in New York on Saturday to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly.

Earlier, Erdogan said he would address international peace and security issues at the UN General Assembly on the first day of the General Debate on Sept. 24. 

Erdogan met with Senator Graham

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday after meeting with the Turkish president that he would like to get NATO ally Turkey back in a joint manufacturing programme for F-35 fighter jets, from which it was expelled in July.

"We're trying to get them back in the F-35 program," Graham, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, said in New York.

Ankara and Washington have clashed over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, which the United States says are not compatible with NATO defenses and pose a threat to Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 stealth jets.

Washington removed Turkey from the joint F-35 program after Turkey accepted delivery of S-400 equipment in July. Ankara also aimed to purchase some of the jets but now says it could look elsewhere.

Graham also said that he and Erdogan discussed a possible free trade agreement. "Turkey is a very important ally, not just when it comes to Syria but for the whole region," he told reporters.

Erdogan said earlier this month that he would discuss with Trump buying US Patriot missile defences, adding his personal bond with the US leader could overcome a crisis caused by the S-400 purchase.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
