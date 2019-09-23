Over 350 people have been arrested across Egypt in the latest wave of demonstrations against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, according to a Cairo-based non-governmental organisation.

In a statement, the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF) said 356 people have been arrested since protests began on Friday.

Egypt effectively banned protests under a law passed following President Mohamed Morsi's 2013 ouster.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in central Cairo and several cities on Friday against Sisi, a former army general who came in power in 2014 after forcing out Morsi.

The protests came in response to calls for Sisi to step down by Mohamed Ali, a former army contractor, who accused Sisi and the military of corruption.

Among those include journalists, students and activists, Mahienour El Masry, an award-winning human rights lawyer also arrested on Sunday.

According to her lawyer, Egyptian authorities detained her after she attended judicial investigations into protesters arrested during demonstrations against Sisi.