It is better to remain silent and let the world think you are stupid rather than open your mouth and confirm it. The same logic applies to occupying and colonising countries.

On August 5, 2019, India showed the world that it was not only one of the world’s worst occupiers of another people’s land but also the world’s first post-colonial, colonial power.

On that day it abrogated Article 370 of its constitution to usurp the last few remaining protections the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) had against becoming a minority in their own land. Typically, bereft of all sense of shame or irony, India has been trying to sell this annexation as giving the Kashmiris more democracy and liberty. The reality is very different.

On 10 September 2019, over fifty countries from across the world issued a joint statement at the Human Rights Council, Geneva, expressing their deep concern at the prevailing human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

This follows similar concerns expressed by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres; UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet; over half a dozen UN Special Procedures and Rapporteurs; Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission; civil society organisations; human rights watchdogs; conscientious members of parliament the world over; and last but not the least, the international media.

India would like us to believe that all these personalities and institutions are either misinformed or being manipulated by Pakistan. Long accustomed to manipulating the facts on Kashmir, India cannot comprehend that truth has a way of coming out.

This international outcry comes in the backdrop of the continuing blockade of the IOJ&K, now hitting the 50-day mark, imposed by nearly a million Indian occupation soldiers through the force of guns and bayonets.

Reminiscent of the infamous “iron curtain,” nearly eight million Kashmiri men, women and children remain prisoners in their homes, in their very own land – hidden behind what can at best be described as a “Saffron Curtain.”

There are no telephones, no cell coverage, no internet, no media or press, and certainly no human rights organisations and observers in IOJ&K.

Armed Indian soldiers stand before every house; checkpoints and barbed wires block every street, and military vehicles patrol the empty roads. Farmers have been cut-off from their orchards and fields; children from their schools; faithful from the mosques; patients from the hospitals; and above all, mothers and fathers from their sons and daughters. Hospitals are short of medicines, and markets of food and daily essentials. All Kashmiri political leaders remain under detention.

Those who dare to step out to protest this inhuman collective punishment are forced back by “pellet guns” – a sinister, so-called “non-lethal weapon”- designed to inflict maximum physical and psychological pain.

India claims that it does not kill - only blinds, cripples, and disfigures the victims, and leaves them physically and emotionally scarred forever. Only in an occupying and colonising power’s perverse imagination, such as India’s, can all of this be called freedom, democracy or “normalcy.”

While the use of these inhumane tactics is nothing new for IOJ&K, where since 1989 alone, Indian occupation troops have martyred around 100,000 Kashmiris, they have now reached a new low, and the velvet glove of pseudo-legality that couched the iron fist of Indian occupation was finally taken off.

Through a so-called “Presidential Order”, India rescinded IOJ&K’s “special status,” further tightening its anaconda-like stranglehold around Jammu & Kashmir, to incrementally gulp it down to satisfy its hunger for other people’s land.

Through these illegal actions, not only has India itself dismissed all notions regarding its sincerity to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute peacefully (if ever there were any) but has also levelled the grounds for changing the demographic composition of the disputed region.