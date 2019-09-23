At least seven children were killed as a classroom at a school in Kenya's capital Nairobi collapsed on Monday morning, officials said.

Parents wailed at the scene of The Precious Talent Top School in Nairobi. Hundreds of residents of Dagoretti––a poor neighborhood where many live in makeshift houses––gathered as emergency workers picked through debris.

Rescue workers were searching for anyone still trapped underneath.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said 57 students had been taken to hospital. Local media reported that most were in stable condition.

"The children here were all running away and crying," local resident Michael Otieno said. More than 800 students are enrolled at the school, officials said.

