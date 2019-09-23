'You have stolen my dreams and childhood': Greta Thunberg tells UN

A visibly angry Greta Thunberg addressed a UN climate summit on Monday, accusing world leaders of betraying her generation through their inaction.

"I shouldn't be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean," said Thunberg, 16, who has become the global face of a growing youth movement against climate inaction that mobilised millions in a worldwide strike on Friday.

"You come to us young people for hope. How dare you?" she thundered, her voice at times breaking with emotion.

"We are in the beginning of mass extinction, and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth," the Swedish climate activist said.

TRT World's Nick Harper reports.

Climate crisis 'caused by us, solutions must 'come from us' – Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres kicked off a summit on Monday telling the audience that "climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win."

His remarks were made during the Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters in New York which is hosting leaders from government, business, and civil society.

Guterres spoke about his recent tour of countries, including Mozambique and Bahamas which are experiencing the effects of climate change.

"Make no mistake, when we see those images, we are not just seeing the damage," said Guterres. "We are seeing the future if we do not act now."

"And young people – above all, young people – are here providing solutions, insisting on accountability, demanding urgent action. They are right," he said.

"My generation has failed in the responsibility to protect our planet. That must change," said the UN chief.

Climate change is "caused by us" and the solutions must "come from us," he said.

"We have the tools, technology is on our side. The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win," he added.

Sixty-six countries vow carbon neutrality by 2050 – UN

The UN said on Monday that 66 countries have signalled their intent to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, seen as a vital goal in preventing a catastrophic longer-term climate crisis.

"In terms of the 2050 group, 66 governments are joined by 10 regions, 102 cities, 93 businesses and 12 investors — all committed to net zero CO2 emissions by 2050," the office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Countries announced commitments to carbon reduction targets under the Paris Agreement of 2015, and are now expected to update their "nationally determined contributions" by 2020.

Donors announce extra $500M for rainforest programs

The World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, and non-profit Conservation International are releasing an additional $500 million to protect tropical rainforests, including the Amazon, the French presidency said on Monday.

The announcement came at an Alliance for Rainforests event at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, attended by world leaders, including Emmanuel Macron of France, and the presidents of Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia, but not Brazil.