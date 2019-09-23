Spanish police arrested nine activists on Monday linked to Catalonia's pro-independence movement who may have been preparing violent actions, seizing material authorities believe could be used to make explosives.

The movement calling for Catalonia's separation from Spain has been a major challenge for the country for years, triggering its biggest political crisis in decades with a short-lived independence declaration in 2017.

However, it has largely been a peaceful movement characterized by mass protests, in contrast to a Basque separatist campaign that was for decades marked by a violent insurgency until ETA (Basque Homeland and Liberty) guerrillas ended their fight in 2018.

Police said the investigation and raids targeted local groups working under the name Committees for the Defence of the Republic (CDR), which have staged periodic protests across Catalonia since separatist leaders were arrested after the 2017 independence declaration.

In Sabadell, near Barcelona, the CDR called on its members to gather on Monday evening to protest the arrests.

"Self-determination is not a crime," the organisation said on Twitter.

Monday's raids were the result of an investigation launched more than a year ago by Spain's High Court, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil national police force in Catalonia said.

Acting interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told public broadcaster RTVE that the details of the investigation remain secret.

"We can only say certain organisations have been charged with the potential of committing crimes of a violent character," he told RTVE.

Police said that more arrests could be made.