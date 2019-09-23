An overnight air raid during a wedding celebration killed at least 40 civilians in Afghanistan's Helmand, provincial officials said on Monday. The governor's office offered conflicting numbers, saying 20 militants were killed as the defence ministry promised a probe into the killings.

"Some 40 people were killed and 18 others were wounded and were brought to the hospital, all the victims were civilians," Majeed Akhundzada, a member of the Helmand provincial council, said.

Both Afghan and foreign forces had been involved in the fighting, he said.

Sher Mohammad Akhundza, a provincial senator, also put the toll at 40 dead.

Afghan officials said the house being used by the Taliban to train suicide bombers was located adjacent to the bride's home that came under fire during Sunday (September 22) night's attack.

The attack on civilians, including children, comes less than a week after a drone killed at least nine civilians in Nangarhar province east of Kabul.

The defence ministry said it would "share the result of the investigation" into the deaths overnight in Musa Qala district.

Journalist Sultan Faizy has more from Kabul.

Conflicting claims