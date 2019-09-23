The Government of India has annexed Jammu & Kashmir without the consent of the people of Kashmir. The decision comes as India suffers from a stumbling economy, unemployment, and social unrest. The ensuing distraction suits the hyper-nationalist posturing of the present government. It also feeds a form of colonial-style of exploitation that is pervasive in India, where multinational corporations are given a free hand to capture land and resources by holding local populations under the bayonet in the name of “integration and/or national interest.”

Such “national interest,” in Kashmir, is just a toxic brew of business interests, a majoritarian agenda and risky political adventurism in a place what Bill Clinton called “the most dangerous place in the world”.

Against this backdrop, it is amusing to read the Indian Ambassador to Turkey write in his piece, “Jammu & Kashmir: The View from India,” placing reliance on the Instrument of Accession. The Indian government has acted in breach of that very Instrument of Accession which it is now using to justify Kashmir’s “incorporation into India.”

The Instrument of Accession is, in any case, a contentious document. Even Sir Gerald Fitzmaurice, the legal advisor at the British Foreign Office, at that time, questioned the validity of the document.

However, it is an international treaty between two sovereign states and for the purpose of this response, even if its questionable validity is kept aside for a separate debate, the fact that the Instrument of Accession of Jammu & Kashmir itself is conditional and does not grant any absolute rights to the government of India to acquire land in Kashmir unilaterally, is wholly ignored.

A reading of section 6, 7 and 8 of the Instrument of Accession of Jammu & Kashmir clearly states that it does not give up Kashmir’s sovereignty to India, except on defence, communication and foreign affairs. The unilateral actions of the Modi government violate this Instrument of Accession - in violation of India’s own Constitution of 1950, in violation of the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir of 1956 and also in violation of the Instrument of Accord 1975.

“Siege vs saving lives”

The Indian government wants the public to believe that imposing a ban on internet, phone and even postage of letters is saving lives in Kashmir.

Today marks day fifty of the communication blackout in Kashmir. Many Kashmiris have not spoken to their families this entire time. Some have been lucky to have parents who can walk a few miles to the nearest police station for a working phone, wait in lines and speak for a few seconds, in the presence of government officers.

There is a health crisis developing in Kashmir despite Indian government claims to the contrary, due to this ban on all modern means of communication.

A petition filed before the Supreme Court of India, by oncologist Dr Sameer Kaul highlights the case of Bilquees Majeed Naqash from Ellahibagh, Srinagar, who was operated for astrocytoma tumour and now requires radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment. Without internet access at the hospitals, she has not been able to get treatment from her oncologists from the last month. That is not the only case in the petition.

The petition urges that at the very least medical and other essential centres be allowed to resume communication lines. Most hospitals host databases online; shipping of drugs and instruments, ordering, making payments and subsequent tracking of shipment all happen online; pharmacists rely on online delivery systems and baby food supplies and a host of other services that relied on online systems are all affected. Machines like MRI and CT scanners require constant updates from online servers.

The world must highlight the recklessness of the ongoing blockade. These indefinite bans must be viewed as arbitrary, sweeping and an unconstitutional violation of the fundamental rights of people affected.

“Diversity, Pluralism and Tolerance”

The talk of Kashmir’s integration into India’s “vibrant democracy” that values “diversity, pluralism and tolerance” omits that the integration is being forced upon the people of Kashmir at the barrel of a gun.

Eight million people have been placed under lockdown and are being denied fundamental civil liberties and human rights to integrate them into India, against their will. This conduct does not display tolerance or democratic values but rather reeks of a behaviour that befits a colonial occupier and not a liberal democracy.

“UN and mediation”