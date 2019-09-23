United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Monday the creation of a committee on Syria that will include regime and opposition representatives to draft a post-war constitution.

"I firmly believe that the launching of a Syrian-organised and Syrian-led Constitutional Committee can be the beginning of a political path towards a solution" to the years-long war, Guterres told reporters.

Guterres said his envoy to the war-torn country, Geir Pedersen, would bring the committee together in the coming weeks.

The committee is to include 150 members — a third picked by the regime, another third by the opposition, and the remaining third by the United Nations.

Unclear what committee might achieve

Monday's announcement came after Guterres said last week that an agreement had been reached concerning the "the composition of the committee."

The UN-backed push to form a constitutional committee had been bogged down by disagreements with the Syrian regime over the makeup of the body.

It is also unclear what the committee might achieve. Damascus hoped to amend the current constitution, while the opposition wants to write a new one from scratch.

Arguments over who would take on which roles on the committee also delayed the process.